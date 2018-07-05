CCTV appeal: Driver injured 10-year-old boy in Pilton hit and run

Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of a vehicle they wish to trace following a hit and run collision last month.

At around 2pm on Saturday 16th June a 10-year-old boy was struck by a car on West Granton Road, near to the junction with Royston Mains Street.

He sustained a serious arm injury and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital for treatment before later being released.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle pictured in the CCTV footage can assist with their investigation and anyone who recognises it is asked to come forward.

Constable Simon Rose from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “The young boy is thankfully making a good recovery since this incident and we are continuing with our inquiries.

“We would like to trace the car pictured and speak with the driver as a matter of urgency.

“Anyone who can help us with this investigation should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2152 of the 16th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

