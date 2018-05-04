CCTV appeal following ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shandwick Place

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace following an assault in the city centre.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Sunday 1st April outside the Rat Pack on Shandwick Place.

A 52-year-old man was standing near the crossing directly outside the pub when he was punched to the head, resulting in serious injury.

Police believe the man in these images may be able to assist them with their inquiries in relation to this incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis of Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was an unprovoked attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face.

“In addition to urging other customers of the nightclub and passers-by to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the man on the CCTV footage.

“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.

“Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 880 of the 1st April. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”