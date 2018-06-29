CCTV appeal in capital armed robbery probe

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a capital takeaway.

The incident took place at Papa John’s on South Clerk Street around 11.15am on Friday, 22 June.

A 21-year-old staff member was approached in the basement area of the premises, where they were threatened, and a four-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of a man that they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of heavy build and with a pale complexion.

He is pictured wearing a black hat, a black jumper with a front pocket, black skinny jeans with rips on the legs, and Converse-style black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Stephen Herd of Gayfield CID said: “This was a distressing incident for the staff member who, thankfully, was not injured during this incident.

“We’re asking anyone who may recognise the man pictured, or who has any information which could be relevant to the ongoing investigation, to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1315 of 22 June, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.