CCTV image released following Scotmid armed robbery

A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to trace in connection with an armed robbery at a Scotmid store in Edinburgh.

The Scotmid at Walter Scott Avenue in the Inch area was held up on Sunday evening by a man wielding what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers wish to speak with this man in connection with the armed robbery.

The man threatened staff with the weapon and made off with a three-figure sum, in what police have described as a ‘terrifying ordeal’ for the store’s employees.

The weapon was not discharged and no-one was injured, with police unable to confirm if the firearm is genuine or not.

The suspect was described as a bearded man in his 30s wearing a burgundy hooded top with a black baseball cap under the hood.

Officers have released a CCTV image from the incident and wish to trace the man pictured.

Detective Constable Stevie Herd from Gayfield CID said: “While no one was harmed during this robbery, it was a terrifying ordeal for the staff members to endure and we continue to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness.

“We believe that the man in the CCTV footage can assist with our inquiries and if you recognise him then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 3530 of the 15th April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

