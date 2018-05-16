CCTV images released in hunt for city centre bike thief

CCTV images have been released as police hunt for a man who approached a cyclist with a weapon and stole his bike.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am on Thursday 1 June in the St John Street area. A 25-year-old man walking south towards Holyrood Road was approached by a man who threatened him with a weapon and stole his bike.

The suspect is described as white, in his twenties, around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of slim build, and was wearing a grey hooded top and grey trousers. He is described as speaking with a southern-English accent.

Detective Constable William Doughty of Gayfield CID said: “This incident left the victim understandably shaken and we are asking for the public’s help to identify this man, who we believe may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Anyone with information that can help our investigation, or who recognises the man pictured, is urged to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 601 of 1 June 2017, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

