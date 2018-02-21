CCTV images released of suspects who stole from 81-year-old woman

CCTV images have been released of individuals who are believed to have stolen a purse from an 81-year-old woman.

Police images of the man and woman whom officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a distraction theft in Dalkeith which resulted in a pensioner having her purse stolen

The incident happened around 12.35pm on Thursday 2nd February within Semi-Chem on the Dalkeith High Street.

Police have released images of a man and woman whom officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The man is described as a white male around 6ft with a medium build, around 30 to 40-years-old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey flat cap, two tone grey hoodie, blue denim jeans and black shoes.

The woman is described as a white female around 5ft 5” with a medium build, around 30 to 40-years-old. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black wool hat, black jacket, blue denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or who recognises the male and female pictured is asked to contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1503 of the 1st of February.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.