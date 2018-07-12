‘Chaos’ at Ocean Terminal as Build-A-Bear hold mega sale

Have your say

Over a thousand of people have descended on Build-A-Bear at Ocean Terminal following a mega sale from the stuffed toy retailer.

Build-A-Bear hosted a ‘Buy your age’ deal meaning parents pay just a couple of pounds for toys that would usually cost up to £27 at regular price.

And angry shoppers have been turned away from stores across Scotland due to the chain running out of stock.

M&S at Ocean Terminal are handing out water to customers who have waited since the early hours.

The queue has been cut off, with those waiting expected to have to wait for at least another 6 hours, until at least 7pm.

One raging customer posted online saying: “Very disappointed with @buildabear today!

Endless lines are building up at Ocean Terminal

“Told by Livingston store we could no longer join the queue at 9:45am!! Four-year-old is very disappointed”.

A spokeswoman for Build-A-Bear told how all UK stores have been hit with delays and shortages.

She said: “The response to our Pay Your Age Day event at all of our U.K. locations has been overwhelming and unprecedented.

“The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, we are closing all Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in the U.K. due to extreme crowds and safety concerns.

“Locations are no longer able to accept additional Guests for this event.

“We are working diligently to assess the situation and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

One witness on their lunch break said: “It’s mental. There are kids everywhere and the queue tails right back to the car park. There must be over a thousand people here.

“I was going to bring my kids down later on but I think I’ll give it a miss now. It’s a great idea but not to stand in a queue like this.”

Build-A-Bear hosted a buy your age sale. Picture; Instagram

The national sale has seen a number of shopping centres across the UK have lengthy queues.

The video attached shows one of the lines at a Build a Bear down south.