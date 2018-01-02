Charity offers free family tickets for Portobello Panto

A charity is offering free family tickets for a pantomime when it comes to Edinburgh.

Caudwell Children, a charity that provides support to disabled children and their families, is offering the tickets to disabled children.

The show, Circus Starr Goes to Hollywood, will take place at Portobello Town Hall on Sunday January 21.

Victoria Bruce, senior regional family services coordinator for Caudwell Children, said: “It will be an awe inspiring show for the children and the performers will keep them well entertained. I would urge parents and carers of disabled children in each area to secure their tickets now to avoid disappointment as there is limited availability.”

The show will include plenty of audience participation, jokes and frolics and will also feature a unicyclist, roller skate act, illusionist, hand balance act and an acrobat.

Tickets for the show have been provided by Digby Brown Solicitors.

Victoria is delighted that they chose to donate tickets to the charity. She said: “Circus Starr is a Social Enterprise and they operate a unique donated ticket programme. The scheme allows children to attend free shows thanks to the generous support of local businesses.

“Digby Brown bought the tickets through the programme and then donated them back to a number of charities of their choice. It’s great for businesses to ‘give back’ to their community in this way and we’re so pleased that they thought of us.”

To reserve your tickets email: pamela.edmiston@caudwellchildren.com by the 3rd January, 2018. Please leave your name, which performance you would like to apply for and how many tickets are required for both adults and children.