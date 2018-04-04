Charity seeks Scots MS sufferers for Edinburgh focus group

A multiple sclerosis charity is looking for people living with the neurological condition to take part in a focus group in Edinburgh this month (April).

Following their recent survey about people’s treatment experiences, MS Society Scotland is hoping to explore the issues that have been highlighted.

The charity are looking for those who have been diagnosed within the last 20 years with the relapsing form of MS to attend the group on Thursday April 19 from 6pm until 8pm at Hibernian Football Club.

Keith Park, External Relations Officer for MS Society Scotland, said: “We would be delighted to welcome along people affected by MS to help input into this important work.

“This focus group will also provide us with the opportunity to ask people affected by MS what support the MS Society could develop and provide that would make a difference to their decision making.”

MS affects more than 11,000 people in Scotland and can affect how a person thinks, feels and moves. The MS Society is driving research into more – and better – treatments for everyone.

To find out more or to book a place contact scotlandcampaigns@mssociety.org.uk or visit www.mssociety.org.uk