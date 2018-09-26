Cheese Fest Edinburgh: festival for cheese lovers will now take place over two days

Organisers have just announced that a festival for cheese lovers in Edinburgh will take place over two days instead of one.

Foodies will be able to taste some of the finest produce being offered by UK traders - from street food stands to specialist artisan cheese makers - on both Saturday November 18th and Sunday the 19th.

This will be the second time that Cheese Fest UK has come to the capital, and there will be a host of brand new cookery demonstrations taking place throughout the day. Among those showcasing their skills will be Sean Wilson, an award winning cheese maker who was perhaps better known for playing the role of Coronation Street's Martin Platt.

This year's festival, held at the Corn Exchange, was initially set to run on the Saturday only - but a surge in the demand for tickets has resulted in the Sunday extension.

A Facebook announcement from Cheese Fest Edinburgh, posted within the last hour, said: "After some of our biggest sign ups ever ..... CheeseFest Edinburgh will now be over two days!

"Tickets go live to all those who have signed up at 9am Friday 28th September!!"

To register for pre-sale tickets, visit www.cheesefestuk.com/edinburgh

Organisers hope to attract about 5,000 visitors to the event at the city's Corn Exchange, about 1,000 more than last time.

But tthey have had more than 4,000 sign-ups so far, with the first pre-sale e-mail going out at 9am on Friday and the second and final e-mail going out next Monday.

An outdoor market area will be a major new addition this time round, where lots of hot food traders will offer delightful snacks including raclette, halloumi fries, toasted cheese sandwiches and macaroni cheese waffles. A host of live bands and an in-house DJ will add to the festival vibe - and there will of course be a bar.

There are expected to be more than 150 types of cheese from around the world on show at the event.

Last time round there were 25 vendors at the Edinburgh Cheese Fest but this time there will be 35.

Elliot also said previously that the popular event will likely return to the capital next year.