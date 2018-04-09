Child dies after falling ill on Edinburgh street

Have your say

A boy has died after falling ill on a street in the Capital.

Emergency services rushed to Constitution Street in Edinburgh after being called at around 5.40pm on Saturday.

The child was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children but died shortly after.

Following the incident. the road was closed for a number of hours.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance at Constitution Street at around 5.40pm on Saturday after a child was taken unwell.

“The boy was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”