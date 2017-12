A WOMAN was taken to hospital yesterday after a chip pan fire at an Edinburgh flat that left her with serious burn injuries.

The incident happened in the kitchen of the property on Brunswick Road at 5:25pm on Thursday evening.

Fire crew used three pumps and a high-reach appliance to tackle the blaze on the fourth floor.

A 30-year-old woman was treated at the scene then taken to hospital.

She is being treated for serious burns to her hands and face.