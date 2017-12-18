Christmas presents abandoned outside cathedral reunited with owners

Have your say

A CHRISTMAS nightmare has been avoided after police reunited four black bins full of presents with their owners.

Police launched an appeal earlier this month after the gifts were discovered in the grounds of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral at Palmerston Place.

A closer inspection by officers found they had names on the gift tags - including ‘Fred’, ‘Toots’ and Margaret’.

Officers have now been able to reunite the presents with the owners in time for Christmas Day.

A statement from Edinburgh Police Division said: “Thanks to all you shared our appeal after four black bin bags full of presents were found in the grounds of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral on Palmerston Place.

“Officers were able to trace the owners and return them to her.

“We are delighted that Fred, Toots and Margaret will now get their gifts on Christmas Day.”