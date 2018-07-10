City Bypass partially closed after road accident

Have your say

A section of the Edinburgh City Bypass has been closed westbound following a road traffic accident.

The incident occurred at around 9:18 on Tuesday evening.

Police have confirmed that the A720 City Bypass has been closed westbound between Sheriffhall Roundabout and Gilmerton junction as a result of a collision.

An eyewitness stuck in traffic on the bypass said there were at least three ambulances and four police cars in attendance.

It is understood that multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the collision.

It is not yet known if any injuries have been sustained as a result of the incident.

More to follow as we get it...

