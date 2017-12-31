City centre attractions re-open after Storm Dylan

Have your say

HIGH winds battering the Capital led to the temporary closure of Edinburgh Christmas attractions in the city centre, and police sealing off a section of Princes Street.

Police Scotland tweeted that due to “weather-related debris”, Princes Street would be temporarily closed to pedestrians between North Bridge and Waverley Bridge, including the entrance to Waverley Station.

Restrictions were lifted around 3pm.

Officers said they took the decision after strong winds caused curtains from the Hogmanay stage to flap onto the pavement.

A police spokesman said: “It’s just a precaution as the winds are very high. It’s weather-related so as soon as the wind dies, it’s likely to reopen.”

Organisers of the Christmas attractions meanwhile said the sites would remain shut until at least 2pm.

The high winds have hit Edinburgh's Christmas

The Royal Botanic Garden has also closed.

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay are insisting the street party should still go-ahead as planned.





Meanwhile, Several CalMac ferry services on the west coast of Scotland have been disrupted and some road routes and train services were also affected.

ScotRail services from Glasgow Central to Largs/Ardrossan Harbour and between Helensburgh and Edinburgh were among those partially affected on Sunday morning as a result of high winds and heavy rain.

Scotland’s bridges were also affected in the first half of New Year’s Eve.

The Tay Road Bridge and Forth Road Bridge were closed to double-decker buses as the high winds hit and the Erskine Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

The Queensferry Crossing had a high winds warning in place with a 40mph speed limit.

SP Energy Networks tweeted that it was working to restore power after a loss of supplies in parts of Kilsyth, Helensburgh, Glasgow, Bathgate, Carluke and Larkhall.