City centre pavement closed after reports of falling debris

A stretch of pavement in Edinburgh city centre has been closed following reports of falling debris.

The north footway at York Place, between York Lane and Broughton Street, was closed around 6pm this evening after reports of falling debris.

Also closed is the eastbound bus stop at York Place.

It is not yet known if the falling debris originated from the 19th century St Paul’s & St George’s Church.

Bus users have been asked to use the stops at Dublin Street, Elm Row and Leopold Place while the stretch of pavement is cordoned off.

No casualties have been reported.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE