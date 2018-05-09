CCTV appeal after city centre attempted robbery

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh have released images of a man after an attempted robbery in the city centre.

The incident took place at GT2 newsagents, 4 Spittal Street around 3pm on Tuesday 24th April.

A 55-year-old was working alone when a male entered and demanded money.

Detectives are eager to trace the man pictured, as it’s believed that he may be able to help with the ongoing investigation.

He is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, around 5ft 8ins tall with a heavy build, short dark hair and wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and brown shoes.

Detective Constable John Dunn of Gayfield CID said “This was a frightening incident involving a lone female shopkeeper.

“As part of this investigation, we are keen to identify the man in these images and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.”

