Emergency services were called to a busy street near Canonmills on Tuesday morning after a road traffic collision.

The incident took place at the junction of Bellevue Crescent and East Claremont Street in the Bonnington area at around 7.45am.

It’s understood the collision involved a cyclist and a car and is not thought to be serious.

Commuters faced delays while emergency services dealt with the incident.

