Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos 'so happy' to be playing at Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos has tweeted of his happiness to be playing at tonight's Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations.

The indie-rock favourites will headline the 25th official Hogmanay street party in the Capital - 15 years after a previous planned appearance as a support band fell victim to bad weather.

And the Glasgow band's lead singer and guitarist recently posted a tweet saying he is "so happy to be here in Edinburgh" to play the gig.

The tweet added: "Never fails to knock my breath away when I see that dramatic skyline after all these years.

"One of the true great cities of Europe."

Many fans have since responded to the message.

Kris Brown wrote: "Best city ever!"

One fan, @Leoporto14, wrote: "Coming from brazil to see you guys."

Another fan, Bethany, said: "That sounds like the perfect way to end the year. Wish I could be there. Have fun! Happy New Year!"

Tickets are still available for Franz Ferdinand’s Hogmanay gig, where they will be supported by Metronomy and Free Love.

The main street party has already been declared a 60,000 sell-out.