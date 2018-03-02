Hunt for missing man as Edinburgh gripped by big freeze

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for informing to help trace a man reported missing from the east of the city.

Arkadiusz Zielinski left his home in Tolbooth Wynd at around 6pm on 23rd February.

It was anticipated he would return a few days later having intended to travel to the Highlands, however, he has failed to do so and the last contact with him was on Sunday, February 27.

Concern is now growing for the 44-year-old’s welfare and anyone who can assist officers with their inquiries is asked to come forward.

Arkadiusz is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with a stocky build, blue eyes and short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Galashiels area in his black Audi A6 S Line car, with registration number LN56 ZPP.

Inspector Colin Fordyce from Craigmillar Police Station said: “It is unlike Arkadiusz to fail to return home or stop contacting family and friends and as such we are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition I would urge Arkadiusz to get in touch as soon as possible and let us know he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Craigmillar Police via 101 and quote incident number 1045 of the 1st March.