Parents need answers about teen daughter's death on Calton Hill

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who died on Calton Hill are seeking answers on the circumstances surrounding their teen daughter's death.

Mhari O'Neill, a student at Portobello High School, was found dead on Calton Hill by a member of the public on Saturday morning just a few hours after being reported missing.

The 15-year-old’s death is currently unexplained and police inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE: Teen girl who died on Calton Hill named as family issue statement



READ MORE: Calton Hill body discovery confirmed as 15-year-old girl

In a statement issued today through Police Scotland, Mhari's family said their daughter was "much loved" by all who knew her and that her death will have a "profound impact" on both themselves and her friends.

The statement added: "What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police."

Her family also said that Mhari, of Willowbrae, was planning on applying for university and that one of her main passions was music.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, from the Major Investigation Team, said they believe Mhari met up with a friend in the city centre, near to Waverley Station, on Friday afternoon before making her way to Calton Hill some time later.

But Insp Balfour said police are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her throughout the evening or early morning of Saturday, so that they can get a clearer picture of all her movements.

Insp Balfour added: “Mhari’s death is currently unexplained and her movements for a number of hours prior to her body being found are unaccounted for."



A special assembly was also held on Monday at Mhari's school, and pupils were offered support throughout the day.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigations should contact the Major Investigation Team in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 900 of the 8th December.