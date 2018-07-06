Woman in hospital after being hit by bus on Princes Street

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on Princes Street.

The 40-year-old woman was hit by the bus travelling eastbound near the Mound.

Emergency services were called at around 11:30 and the woman was subsequently taken to hospital.

It is understood that the woman sustained a head injury.

The area around the Mound was closed for more than an hour following the accident but has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to Princes Street at around 11.30am on Friday 6th July following a collision involving a bus and a female pedestrian at The Mound.

“The 40-year-old has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a suspected head injury, where she continues to be treated.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

More to follow as we get it...

