City police jokingly issue ‘taps aff’ advice to football fans

EDINBURGH Police have Tweeted out a message jokingly warning football fans to avoid going ‘taps aff’ in this evening’s wintry weather.

Supporters attending tonight’s match at Tynecastle between Hearts and Kilmarnock have been reminded by police on Twitter to plan extra time for their journey on account of the weather.

However, the Tweet, posted by Edinburgh Police this morning, also joked that fans who opted to go ‘taps aff’ would be committing a “criminal offence”.

It read: “Please plan extra time for your journey and wrap up warm, as taps aff will be considered a criminal offence in this weather.”

Police Scotland’s Twitter feeds have form for light-hearted banter, one of the most recent examples being last Saturday, when a Tweet trolling the England rugby team appeared shortly after their Six Nations defeat to Scotland.

Hearts are due to kick-off against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park at 19:45.

Siberian weather front ‘Beast from the East’ hit the UK earlier today, with the weather expected to get significantly worse over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning, forecasting snow for later on tonight, which could cause travel disruption and hazardous conditions for Kilmarnock supporters heading back to Ayrshire.

