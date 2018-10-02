Coach driver hospitalised as A1 reopens following early morning collisions

Drivers were faced with significant delays this morning on the A1 following two separate incidents on the road just before 8am.

A coach left the carriageway heading southbound on the A1 near the QMU junction, however no passengers were on board.

A driver has since been taken to hospital to receive treatment.

The incident took place at 7:55am with emergency services attending.

There was another accident heading northbound on the A1 at junction A199 involving 4-5 vehicles.

It is thought that no one was seriously injured during the incident however officers are currently at the scene.

There were multiple delays on the A1

There were multiple delays on the A1

A section of the A1 between Newcraighall and Old Craighall had been closed but has since reopened.