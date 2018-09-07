Collision between ambulance and car at Newington Road

Have your say

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an accident on Friday at Newington Road.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision at 10.00am this morning at the Newington Road and Salisbury Road junction.

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

No details of casualties have been released.

Police said the collision involved an ambulance and a car.

The Minto Street, Newington Road and Salisbury Road junction was temporarily closed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Lothian Buses services 3, 7, 8, 29, 31, 37, 47, 49 and 300 were temporarily diverted.

The incident was declared over at around 10.45am.

