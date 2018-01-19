Come Dine With Me looking for Edinburgh applicants

Channel 4’s hugely popular cooking show Come Dine With Me is returning to the capital this year and they are looking for people from Edinburgh and the surrounding areas to apply.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Come Dine With Me team wrote: “Solos in EDINBURGH, get your cooking gear on, we are coming to you!”

Here's how to apply

Following their simple formula – five episodes with five dinner parties around the city – five strangers will be looking to to take home the top prize of £1,000.

To be in with a shout of getting on the show, all you have to do is live in or around Edinburgh, be free between the 5th-9th March and be over the age of 18.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Think you can whip up a food frenzy and host a dinner party like no other? Think you’ve got what it takes to walk away with a £1000? If so, you could soon be part of the nation’s most favourite teatime show.”

To apply simply email your name, phone number, postcode and age to: cdwm@shiver.tv.