Concerns grow for missing Edinburgh woman

Concerns are growing for a missing Edinburgh woman last seen on Thursday morning.

Wioleta Wisinska has not been seen since around 11am on Thursday 21 June in Dundas Street, and concern is growing for her welfare.

Ms Wikinska has links to the Muirhouse and Drylaw areas and may have travelled there.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of heavy build, with dark shoulder-length hair usually tied in a ponytail, wears glasses and speaks with a Polish accent.

Wioleta was last seen wearing a blue top, a green jacket, patterned green and white trousers, black and white trainers, and carrying a brown shoulder-bag.

Anyone who may have seen Wioleta since this time, or who has information on where she could be, is asked to contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 quoting incident number 1288 of 21st June.

