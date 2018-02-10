Concerns grow for missing man in Morningside

CONCERNS are growing for a man reported missing yesterday afternoon in the south of Edinburgh.

Colin McLennan, 58, was last seen about 4pm yesterday in the Morningside area.

There is increasing concern for his welfare.

Colin is described as white, 5ft 10in, slim to medium build, bald with grey hair round the sides and a white moustache. Wearing a dark anorak/coat, red jumper, blue jeans, black shoes and a black woolly hat.

He has links to Colinton Dell, Riversdale and Cramond areas of Edinburgh.

Insp Colin Fordyce from Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries and we appeal to anyone who has seen him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3063 of 9 February 2018.