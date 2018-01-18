Concerns grow for missing Musselburgh schoolboy

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Musselburgh.

James Shanley was last seen in the Stoneybank area around 8:30 yesterday morning when he left for school, where he did not arrive.

The schoolboy has been missing since yesterday morning and did not show up at school.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen James, or has any information about where James may be, to get in touch.

James is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short black hair which is usually styled in a quiff.

He was last seen wearing black Nike jogging bottoms, a black Northface puffa jacket, black trainers and was carrying a black holdall.

James has links to the Leith, Granton and Restalrig areas of Edinburgh

James is urged by police to get in touch with either officers or family, who are worried about him and want him to come home.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4001 of 17th January.