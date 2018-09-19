Concerns grow for teen girl missing for two nights

AN appeal has been issued to trace a missing teenage girl who was last seen on Monday evening.

Mia Ramsay was last seen in Old Dalkeith Road at around 7pm on Monday 17th September.

The 15-year-old has failed to return home since.

Concern is now growing for her welfare and anyone who knows her current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Mia is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with long dark hair and blonde tips. It is believed she is wearing a green khaki jacket and black leggings.

We would also ask Mia to get in touch to let us know she is safe.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference 3652 of 17th September.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital