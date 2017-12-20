Concerns growing for Edinburgh mum missing for 15 days

CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a mother from Fernieside who has been missing for more than a fortnight.

Elizabeth Hall, 48, was last seen around 9am on 5 December leaving an address in Fernieside Crescent.

She has not been seen since and police have urged the public to come forward and help with their enquiries.

Elizabeth is described as white with a slim build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, black trousers and black shoes.

She has links to the Argyll area and may also travel to Aviemore and the general Highlands area.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth, or recognises her description, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of December 18.