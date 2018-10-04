Concerns growing for Edinburgh teen girl missing for two days

An appeal has been issued to trace a teenage girl from the south of Edinburgh who went missing two days ago.

Saffron Anderson, who lives in the Howdenhall area, was last seen at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 2 October as she boarded a 400 bus in Hailesland Road.

The 16-year-old has failed to return home since this time and concern is now growing for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Saffron’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair and wearing a light-coloured cardigan-style jacket, grey ripped jeans blue trainers.

She was also in possession of a beige handbag.

Those with information are urged to contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3694 of the 2nd October.

