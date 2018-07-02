Concerns raised for missing Burdiehouse man

A plea has been issued by police to trace a missing man from the Burdiehouse area of the city.

Michael MacKinnon, 34, was last seen around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Michael’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5ft 9 inches tall with a shaved head and an athletic build. When last seen he was wearing black trousers and a black polo shirt with a red Ralph Lauren logo on it, a red jacket and was carrying a rucksack. He has a tattoo with the word ‘Jordan’ on his arm.

Michael is known to travel to Kirkcaldy on the train and to frequent the nature reserve at Straiton Pond.

Officers are now asking anyone who has seen Michael to please get in contact.

Inspector David Hughes of Howdenhall police station said: “We are growing concerned for Michael’s welfare since he has not been in contact with friends or family since Sunday night.

“Michael is distinctive because of his height and we are asking anyone who sees him to get in touch with us.

“Similarly if Michael himself sees this appeal, we’d ask him to contact us or his family to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0785 of 2nd July.

