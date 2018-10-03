Concerns raised for missing dementia sufferer in Edinburgh

An appeal has been issued to trace a missing man with dementia in Edinburgh.

John Ross, 72, was last seen at around 1pm on Wednesday 3 October in the Craigentinny area of the city.

John, who lives with dementia, has not returned home since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of slim build, with white hair, a grey moustache and wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a green and dark-red coloured V-neck jumper over a navy blue shirt, grey dress trousers and black shoes.

Inspector Peter Jones from Craigmillar Police Station said: “We’re eager to trace John’s whereabouts as soon as possible and would ask for the public’s help as part of our ongoing efforts to trace him.

“John is likely to be on foot and has links to the Morningside and Mortonhall areas of the city.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to John, since 1pm today to contact officers immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1588 of 3 October.

