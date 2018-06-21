Confirmed: Edinburgh Council axe decision to merge WHEC and Currie

Edinburgh Council has agreed to retain Currie High and Wester Hailes Education Centre - ditching plans to merge them.

The decision was taken by Councillors at the meeting today effectively ensuring that no schools will be relocated or closed at this time.

Edinburgh Council have voted to save WHEC and Currie

A new catchment area will be introduced for a new Maybury Primary School as well as minor changes to the catchment areas of Currie High School and Balerno High School and to the catchment areas of Currie, Nether Currie, Dean Park and Ratho Primary Schools.

In the north west of the city, the catchment areas of The Royal High School and Craigmount High School will also change as will the catchment areas of Corstorphine, Hillwood and Cramond Primary Schools.

Wester Hailes Education Centre and feeder primary schools: Canal View, Clovenstone or Sighthill Primary Schools will all remain unaffected as will Forrester High School, Woodlands School and Kirknewton Primary School.

Cllr Ian Perry, Convener of the Education, Children and Families Committee, said: “From the very start of the informal consultation we actively encouraged people to make their views known and I would like to thank everyone who has taken part.

“The decision has been taken to go out to statutory consultation with Option 1 and my motivation in this process has always been to provide the best education possible for all the young people in the West and South West of the city to ensure equality and inclusion.

“We will of course continue to work with the local community to find ways to improve the attainment in Wester Hailes and have agreed to set up a working group to develop a long term plan to maximise the educational and other opportunities for young people in the area.

“I am sure everyone agrees we want best education possible for all the young people in the West and South West of Edinburgh.”

Cllr Alison Dickie, Vice Convener of the Education, Children and Families Committee, said: “It’s important to maximise opportunities to attain and achieve for all young people in whichever part of Edinburgh they live in. We know that young people flourish within the environment of a genuinely comprehensive school, and with the breadth of curriculum that supports truly personalised pathways and reaching their fullest potential.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to tackle the inequality that exists within Edinburgh, and to ensuring excellence and equity for every single young person, not just some. Our Children’s Services Plan is committed to tackling this and part of this commitment involves greater engagement with young people whose voices are not heard, their families and communities.

“Through the setting up of the working group there will be further engagement with the young people and families from the Wester Hailes Education Centre, and particularly the feeder primaries. Together, we will work with them to develop plans for the future which support the diversity of their strengths and talents and maximise their aspirations and attainment.

“We will also continue to promote our wider vision of an equal city that sits together, learns together, and works together, across the beautiful diversity of our backgrounds.”