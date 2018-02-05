Conman’s jail term extended after being armed with toothbrush knife

A NOTORIOUS knifeman who duped a pensioner who had cancer out of nearly £500,000 has admitted possessing a makeshift weapon in prison.

Thomas Restorick was jailed for 10 years in 2002 for fleecing 77-year-old retired civil servant Ralph Pride out of his life savings.

The 41-year-old con artist was jailed for nearly five years more in November 2015 after he admitted disfiguring a man in a vicious blade attack.

He burst into John Mackie’s home and slashed him with a knife taken from his own kitchen – leaving him with an almost three-inch, muscle-deep wound to his face and a cut lip.

Restorick was back in the dock at Livingston Sheriff Court today charged with possessing a plastic toothbrush with razor blades melted into the handle.

He pled guilty on indictment to being caught with the weapon in his cell at Addiewell Prison in West Lothian on November 15, 2016.

READ MORE: Conman jailed for knife attack over a toothbrush

Jim Robertson, prosecuting, said police searched the cell after receiving intelligence that Restorick was armed.

He said: “They asked the accused if he had any weapons and he went down the back of his trousers and produced a toothbrush that had two razor blades melted into it.

“He then broke it against a wall, the inference being that nobody would have been hurt by it.”

Mr Robertson said Restorik co-operated fully with the officers who investigated the incident.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch sentenced Restorick to 18 months in prison, reduced from two years because of his early plea of guilty.

Sheriff Kinloch highlighted his criminal record and the fact he was serving a High Court sentence for a crime involving a knife.

Because of the seriousness of the latest offence, the sentence would be consecutive to his present prison term.

Restorick pulled off his £454,000 swindle by convincing the OAP that he was acting for Lord Hardie, the then lord advocate, who needed cash to fund a top-secret inquiry into police corruption.

The pensioner was forced to sell his house in Corstorphine and move into a nursing home after Restorick squandered his cash on jewellery, foreign holidays and three Land Rovers.

It was described at the time as the worst case of deception ever seen in Scotland. Restorick appealed against the sentence but lost.

The married dad-of-two later carried out the knife attack on John Mackie because he believed he had broken into his car and taken items, including children’s clothes and a toothbrush.

The court heard John had refused to identify his attacker.