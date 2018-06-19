Loved ones pay final farewell to ‘brother and friend’ killed in Maybury horror crash

THE FAMILY of a man killed in a horrifying car crash have paid heartfelt tributes to “a brother and a friend” at an emotional funeral service in the capital.

More than a hundred people turned out to pay their respects to Jonathan Smith during a ceremony at the Corstorphine Parish Church following his tragic passing late last month.

Flowers at the funeral to road crash victim Jonathan Smith

In a heartfelt eulogy to mourners, brother Callum, 25, recalled happy childhood memories alongside Jonathan, known as Jonny, describing him as his “best friend”.

As per the request of the family, attendees arrived wearing tartan and other Scottish insignia in support of the 29-year-old’s support of Scottish independence.

Friends and family were piped into the church as wreaths bearing the maroon and white colours of Heart of Midlothian - where Jonny was previously a season ticket holder - and a second featuring a saltire were laid outside.

Jonathan, from East Craigs, died after his Peugeot 206 burst into flames when a stolen Audi A3 forced a family’s BMW X5 to swerve into him in the early hours of the morning on May 25, just minutes from the family home.

Inside, Callum spoke of Jonny’s warmth and kindness, describing him as one of a kind and saying he had the ability to “bring people together”.

He said: “I remember playing football with him from the first thing in the morning to the last thing at night. I remember when we were younger and we fought, but then growing up and becoming close, like best friends.”

“His company and his little words were always really important to me, I don’t know if he knew just how much they meant.

Callum added: “He always had the amazing power to bring everyone together through the good and the hard times.”

It later emerged groundworker Jonny was saving for a deposit on his first home at the time of the accident.

Mourners were encouraged to donate to a fund supporting a permanent memorial for Jonny after dozens of well-wishers created a makeshift remembrance site near the road where the crash took place, leaving floral tributes alongside messages of condolence and flags.

Joining the emotional tributes, younger sister Amy, 11, said Jonny would never be forgotten.

She said: “I am going to grow up missing you.”

Amy added: “But I will always remember you and you will always be my big brother.”

Police say enquiries into the crash are still ongoing.

Grieving family members have previously called on anyone with information regarding the smash to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact CID at Corstorphine on 101 and quote incident number 108 of the 25th May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111