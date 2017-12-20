Teen charged after attempted knifepoint robbery in Drum Brae

A TEENAGER has been charged following an attempted knifepoint robbery in the Drum Brae area of Edinburgh.

The attack occurred at Rana’s Day-Today shop on Duart Crescent on 25 October around 10:50am.

A 26-year-old shopkeeper was behind the counter when he was threatened by an 18-year-old at knifepoint.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The teen is due to appear today at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their help with the investigation.