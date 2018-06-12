Costa to launch rainbow cups in Edinburgh stores ahead of Pride 2018

Costa Coffee has launched limited edition rainbow cups ahead of Edinburgh Pride.

The company, which was a founding partner of GLOW (Gay Lesbian Out at Whitbread) are launching the cups to show support for the LGBT community and support staff, with many Costa team members taking part in Pride parades across the country for the third year running.

The cups are on sale in 11 stores across the Capital

GLOW is a group of over 1,000 members that champion equality and inclusion in the workplace, ensuring all employees feel strong and supported in the company, no matter their background or personal preferences.

Costa say the cups aim to help spread the messages of celebration and inclusivity.

The limited-edition Pride cups will be available for a short time in selected stores across the UK in Edinburgh, with Glasgow, being the only other Scottish city to offer the cups.

Edinburgh however is the first location is Scotland to offer the cups which on sale with just over a week to Pride.

The cups are fully recyclable and ordered in place of the red for each store to reduce waste.

Jason Cotta, Costa Coffee’s Managing Director UK & Ireland commented: “Our all new rainbow cups are a fun way to celebrate Pride and reflect Costa Coffee’s values of equality, and diversity. We are passionate about championing team members rights to work in an inclusive, supportive environment. We’re so proud of the achievements of the GLOW team and look forward to seeing them marching at the many of the Pride Parades across the UK.”

The cups will be on sale at 11 stores across the Capital ahead of Pride on June 22.

Craigleith Retail Park

124 Bruntsfield Place

Cameron Toll Shopping Centre

83 George Street

78 South Bridge

35 East Market Street

43 St Andrew Square

39 Haddington Place

10-14 Morningside Road

Waverley Station

13a Castle Street