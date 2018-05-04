Police appeal after woman assaulted in her Craigmillar home

Police in Edinburgh have released images of a man they wish to trace as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of serious incidents in the Craigmillar area.

It is believed this man can help with the ongoing investigations and detectives are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward

An incident took place at a flat in the area on 20th December 2017 when a 37-year-old woman was assaulted in her own home.

The person that police believe may be able to assist with their enquiries is described as a black male, originally from Gambia, tall, around 48 years old, of average build, with short black afro hair, a short dark beard and wears large distinctive rings.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan, based at Fettes Police Station, said: “Extensive enquiries by detectives have been ongoing since December 2017, and we are now asking for the public’s help.

“Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has any information on where he may be, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1630 of 20th December 2017, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.