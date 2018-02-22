Crowbar thugs damage Edinburgh youth centre in late night raid

Heartless vandals armed with crowbars caused over £2,000 worth of damage after they smashed their way into a youth centre in North Edinburgh.

Staff at the Fet Lor Youth Club, in Pilton, had only just locked up and gone home for the night when two thieves forced open a fire exit before tearing apart the office looking for cash and making off with a GoPro camera at around 11pm on Tuesday evening.

CCTV footage captured at the centre showed the hooded figures dressed all in black attempting to access the back door.

Youth workers said they felt “angry and disappointed” by the incident and have since set up a JustGiving page to help cover the cost of repair work.

The club - thought to be one of the oldest in Scotland with roots in the area stretching back to 1924 - opened its new £1.5 million centre in June 2017 and helps around 350 youngsters in the local area every week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a break-in at the Fetlor Youth Club on Crewe Road South.”

“The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday 20th February and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Drylaw Police Station and quote incident number 4390 of the 20th February.”

