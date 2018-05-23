Crowdfunder launched to help get new Edinburgh drinks lab up and running

A Crowdfunder has been launched in the capital to secure funding to create new space for providing drinks training and tasting events, as well as collaborations within the hospitality industry.

Summerhall Drinks Lab will be a space designed to benefit the hospitality industry - for consumers, workers and brands.

The team behind the new Drinks Lab say it is focused on three tenets; Drinks Education - hosting consumer tasting sessions of spirits, wine and cocktails, in a fun and interactive environment, Training Innovation - allowing members of the licensed trade to learn and develop skills, confidence and knowledge in an independent space with qualified tutors, and Industry Collaboration - working together with some of the best minds in the Scottish hospitality industry to raise standards, discuss relevant issues, and share ideas and best practice.

The Kickstarter has been set up to provide funding to cover various set up fees and running costs for the next 12 months and those donating can pledge anything from £10-1000.

Founder Jamie Shields explained that those who pledge will receive some great rewards, like discounted gin, whisky or wine tastings, exclusive merchandise, or other fun experiences, he said: “We’re crowdfunding to allow us to achieve our goals of providing the highest quality training and tasting events for the benefit of the Scottish licensed trade.

“The money will allow us to obtain a premises licence to provide fun and informative tasting sessions, grow the business to develop innovative training programs for the licensed trade, and to ensure cover the upfront costs of providing these sessions.

“All pledges will receive excellent rewards, such as discounted tasting events, merchandise, or interactive cocktail sessions, and will contribute towards helping us develop a sustainable business to provide the services the industry needs.”

• You can find out more about the Kickstarter here.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE