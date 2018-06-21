Currie High teacher sent inappropriate photos and suggestive messages to ex-pupil

A Currie High teacher who sent a picture of himself in the shower to a former pupil has been struck off.

Richard Sharpe also sent sexually suggestive messages to the ex-pupil when he worked at the school.

The English teacher admitted two charges at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and agreed to be removed from the teaching register.

Sharpe also sent pictures of himself in his underwear to the female pupil.

Between August 2016 and October 2016 the teacher admitted sending one image of himself in the shower and two images of himself in his underwear as well as sending messages of a sexually suggestive nature while he taught at Currie Community High School.

The messages were sent to the same former student, who was referred to as Pupil A, via social media.

The Fitness to Teach Panel at GTCS ruled the behaviour “fundamentally incompatible” with continued registration and declared him “unfit to teach”.

It is believed he was immediately suspended by the Council but resigned before any disciplinary proceedings took place.

A spokesman for Edinburgh City Council said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on personnel issues.”

