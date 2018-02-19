Cycling allocated 10% of Edinburgh’s transport budget

Cycling provision in the Capital is set to be boosted after it was handed ten per cent of the overall transport budget allocated for the next 12 months.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes hailed the funding as an “incredible” boost for the future of active travel in the city.

Cycling provision will account for 10% of the Capital's transport budget. Pic Ian Rutherford

She said: “That is quite a remarkable amount of investment for active travel. We have a whole variety of projects, some of which are in design stage, others in consultation.

“In the last financial year, we’ve earned money from Sustrans, an organisation a lot of funding is channelled through to look at sustainable transport.”

Cllr Macinnes continued: “We have been awarded two major projects to provide better cycle paths in and around Edinburgh Park, west of the city, and the Meadows to George Street.

“We’re doing a lot with tram safety measures too where cyclists are looking to cross tram tracks.

“This process is under way. However, it might be a bit down the road yet.” She added: “Cycling is very much our part of active travel and making the city healthier.

“Sustainable travel is key to getting the city ready for the future.”