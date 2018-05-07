Cyclist left ‘seriously injured’ in Portobello collision

A cyclist was left seriously injured in a road traffic accident at Portobello this afternoon.

A female cyclist sustained a serious head injury in the collision which happened on Abercorn Terrace at around 2:50pm.

Ambulance and police services rushed to the scene to assist the injured woman and cordon off the road.

Abercorn Terrace/Portobello High Street has been closed in both directions, with Lothian Buses services 26, 45 & 124 diverted.

Full details of the incident and the woman’s condition are not yet known.

More as we get it...

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE