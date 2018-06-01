Damage caused to cars in late night blaze at Northfield

Fire services rushed to a residential car park at Northfield late last night where a vehicle was on fire.

The incident was reported at around 11:40 last night in a small residential car park at Northfield Farm Road.

One car was found to be fully alight.

At least one other vehicle - parked adjacent - sustained significant damage due to the fire.

It is not yet known whether the fire was caused deliberately.

One eyewitness reported seeing a plume of smoke and hearing a loud bang.

They then went outside to see fire services on scene and a car well ablaze.

The eyewitnesses also reported hearing the sound of glass being smashed, but it is not known if this was before or after the blaze began.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said two fire appliances were involved and used two high pressure hoses to put out the flaming vehicle.

The burnt out car was towed away once it had been extinguished.

It is understood that no one was harmed in the incident.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

