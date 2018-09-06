Dance music legend Deadmau5 announces Edinburgh show

Have your say

Critically-acclaimed electronic act Deadmau5 has announced a gig in Edinburgh later this year, his first solo show in Scotland for 7 years.

Hosted by Nightvision, the show is scheduled to take place at the Capital’s Corn Exchange on Thursday 15 November and promises to be an audio-visual spectacular.

Edinburgh is among just 3 dates on Deadmau5’s latest UK tour.

Hailing from Ontario, Deadmau5, real name Joel Thomas Zimmerman, began his music career in the late ‘90s and came to international prominence a decade later, with tracks such as Faxing Berlin and Strobe.

He is now considered one of the biggest names in global dance music.

Known for sporting his trademark Deadmau5 mask on stage, the 37-year-old Canadian is revered for the versatility of his sound, which incorporates elements from lo-fi techno to big room dubstep and everything in between.

His latest Mau5trap project is a compilation comprising orchestral performances of previously released music that has been met with great acclaim.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Fans can sign up for tickets here.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital