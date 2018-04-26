Danish design store Flying Tiger to open second store in Edinburgh

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is set to open its second store in the Capital next month.

The Danish design store is set to open its doors at the Gyle Shopping Centre next month, its second location in Edinburgh.

The new 1,100 square foot store is due to open on Friday the 4th May 2018.

Tiger first opened in Scotland six years ago with a store in Glasgow and has now opened in high streets across the country, including Dundee, Strling and Edinburgh.

Initially trading under the name Tiger, they began the transiton to Flying Tiger Copenhagen, to consolidate the brand and highlight its Danish heritage.

The new store in Edinburgh will be situated close to Marks and Spencer’s.

Mike Davis, Managing Director of Flying Tiger Copenhagen in Scotland said: “We’re delighted to be opening in the Gyle Shopping Centre and be serving the west of Edinburgh and Livingston. Flying Tiger has had a hugely positve impact on BriCsh retail, and following in the footsteps of our store in Waverley Mall, we’re excited to see another successful additon to our repertoire of shops in Scotland.”

“Flying Tiger Copenhagen at the Gyle Shopping Centre will be our first store opening in Scotland this year, and our expansion plan for 2018 means more exciCng openings on the horizon.

“We are confident this store will bring the best out of the beloved Flying Tiger Copenhagen shopping experience.”