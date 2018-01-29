Date set for opening of new Brazilian grill, Fazenda, on George Street

Fazenda Bar & Grill, have announced they will open their Edinburgh doors on Friday 23rd February.

The opening will come following a £2m refurbishment of the 7000 sq ft site on George Street will feature a bar area and a private dining room.

A dish from Fazenda.

The interiors feature banquette seating in tan leather upholstery with Brazilian flourishes reflected in the golden glow of traditional-style chandeliers with wine being displayed throughout the restaurant.

Fazenda’s Sales and Marketing Director, Tomas Maunier, commented: “Fazenda Edinburgh is inspired by the kind of restaurant you would find in the top areas of São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. The experience is so versatile it allows everybody to enjoy it their own way. It’s a very sociable experience in a vibrant atmosphere with quality at its core, offering guests great value for money.”

READ MORE: New Brazilian grill to open on George Street

The restaurant offers rodizio, a unique Brazilian way of serving a variety of grilled meats carved at the table

Francisco Martinez, Executive Head Chef for the group, commented: “The high quality of our produce is essential in delivering the authentic gaúcho experience. We carefully select our meats, just as we would if we were cooking for our friends back in Brazil, and limit the seasoning to the minimum so the natural flavours and textures of these great cuts shine through. The beauty of the experience is that you don’t get stuck with one cut, you go through a culinary voyage that allows you to enjoy a rainbow of flavours.”