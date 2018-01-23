Dates and changes announced for Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2018

Following on from the inaugural event last year, a number of changes have been announced as the organisers behind the Edinburgh Cocktail Weekend launch Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2018.

Organisers have announced the event will develop into Edinburgh Cocktail Week in 2018, running Monday 15th - Sunday 21st October.

While a host of changes will be introduced, customers will still have the option of buying a wristband and enjoy £4 signature cocktails across 50 of the capital’s best cocktail bars.

The structure of wristbands is also changing to Weekday (£6), Weekend (£8) and Week-Long (£13.50). Both changes have been made inline with feedback from bars and attendees last year.

Organiser, Gary Anderson said: ‘We are delighted to announce the dates for Edinburgh Cocktail Week and share the changes we are making to the event to build and improve upon last year. Edinburgh has an amazing and growing cocktail scene, and Edinburgh Cocktail Week will champion that to locals and visitors to the city. We are working on another couple of new elements for the event this year and look forward to revealing these over the next few months.’

Fifty of the capital’s top cocktails bars will once again join the line-up for 2018, with new and recently opened units also taking part.

The organisers behind the event have also said that they have taken into account issues from last year and have implimented changes to ensure the event is even more successful than 2017.

As reported last year a few of the bars involved struggled for stock, especially those in the George Street area due to their overwhelming popularity in comparison to other areas of the city.

However, due to the events lasting over a week, bars will be much better prepared in terms of stock to ensure they are prepared for all cocktail lovers attending.

New bars will also be introduced with further announcements expected throughout the year.

Tobiasz Sipowicz, Bar Manager at One Square added: ‘Edinburgh Cocktail Weekend brought an atmospheric buzz to the city, showcasing the creativity and flare of mixologists within the industry. We found it to be a great success as it strengthened our position as an innovative gin bar, bringing new custom from Edinburgh and beyond. We are ecstatic to take part in 2018 and hopefully we will see new faces’.

As well as enjoying £4 cocktails across the city, wristbands also give attendees the chance to attend free drop-in masterclasses and tastings.